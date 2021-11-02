Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

