Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 298.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $203,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

