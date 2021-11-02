Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $231.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average of $226.44. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.