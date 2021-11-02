ImageCoin Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $240,703.00 and $78,271.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,741,743 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

