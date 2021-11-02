ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $15,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

