ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IMGN stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.