Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.87. Inari Medical has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,371,087. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inari Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Inari Medical worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

