Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of 182.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

