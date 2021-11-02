Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $896.75 million, a PE ratio of -330.47 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

