Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $39,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

