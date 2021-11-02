Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

