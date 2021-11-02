InsaneCoin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $361,900.91 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00310022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,863,316 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

