Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inseego stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

