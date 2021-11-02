Insider Buying: Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Insider Buys 2,520 Shares of Stock

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Barbara Ginader purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MPV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 10,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.