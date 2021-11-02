Insider Buying: Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Insider Buys 2,520 Shares of Stock

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Barbara Ginader purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MPV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 10,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
