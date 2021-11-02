Insider Buying: Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Acquires C$25,740.00 in Stock

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Gregor John Hamilton purchased 78,000 shares of Group Ten Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares in the company, valued at C$975,424.89.

Shares of CVE PGE opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 31.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Group Ten Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.51.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

Group Ten Metals Company Profile

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.