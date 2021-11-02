Insider Buying: Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Acquires C$25,740.00 in Stock

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) Director Gregor John Hamilton purchased 78,000 shares of Group Ten Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares in the company, valued at C$975,424.89.
Shares of CVE PGE opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 31.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Group Ten Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.51.
Group Ten Metals Company Profile
