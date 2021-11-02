Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases 246 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

INCH opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 44.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

