Insider Buying: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) CEO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) CEO Frederick Hume Earnest bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 171,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

