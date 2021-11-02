Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Sells 9,992 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 9,126,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,460. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
