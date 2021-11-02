Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Sells 9,992 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 9,126,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,460. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

