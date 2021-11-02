Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,042 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 824,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

