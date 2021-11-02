Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,042 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37.
Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 824,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
