Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 23,724 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

