Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 23,724 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
