Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 46,339 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PARR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,711. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 221,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

