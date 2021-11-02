Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.