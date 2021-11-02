Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

NSP stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.20. 299,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.45. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,613 shares of company stock worth $12,160,533. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

