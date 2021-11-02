Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NSP stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.45. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,613 shares of company stock worth $12,160,533. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

