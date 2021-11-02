Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,546. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.