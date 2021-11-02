Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.61-0.81 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,546. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock worth $12,160,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.