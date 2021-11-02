Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,232. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

