Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.45.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

