International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 245 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 165.53 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.82 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.29.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.