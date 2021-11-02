Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,009. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
