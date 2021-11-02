Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,009. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

