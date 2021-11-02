Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 22,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,330. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intrepid Potash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 21,590.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

