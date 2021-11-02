Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ remained flat at $$4.03 during midday trading on Friday. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.00. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth $11,593,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.