Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.63

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

