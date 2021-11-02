Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Stock Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.