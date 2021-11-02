Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

