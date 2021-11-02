Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 326,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,200. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

