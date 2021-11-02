InvestDigital Market Capitalization Hits $155,217.24 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $155,217.24 and $123,231.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,791,517 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

