Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,367. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

