Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,759% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 25,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

