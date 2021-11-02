Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,759% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
