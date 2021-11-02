Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.920-$4.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

CSR traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

