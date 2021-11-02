Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
