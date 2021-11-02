Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

