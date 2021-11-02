Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

