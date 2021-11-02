iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.50. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.