iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 3,115,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

