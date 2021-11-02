iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Trimmed by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 217,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,445,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

