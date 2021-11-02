iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Position Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

