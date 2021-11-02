iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.86. 1,063,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,821,404. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.