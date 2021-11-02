iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $145.89 and a 1-year high of $188.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.92.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

