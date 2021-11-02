iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.