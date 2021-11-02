ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.900-$4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

