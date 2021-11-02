J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 19th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $201.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.88. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.